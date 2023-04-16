Shocking! Man who 'died' from Covid in Gujarat hospital returns home after 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE He was admitted to a hospital and later doctors declared him dead.

Dhar: In a shocking turn of events, a 35-year-old man, who was declared dead by doctors at a hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, has returned home alive after two years. The man, Kamlesh Patidar (35), is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. He was declared 'dead' due to coronavirus and his body was not handed over to the family and the family members had also performed his last rites.

However, Kamlesh's return home after 2 years of his death has stunned everyone. The family members were taken by surprise on Saturday when he knocked the door of his maternal aunt's house in Karodkala village at around 6 am, said a family member.

Kamlesh Patidar had fallen ill during the second COVID-19 wave. He was admitted to a hospital and later doctors declared him dead. After the hospital handed over the "body" to them, the family members performed his last rites, his cousin Mukesh Patidar told reporters on Saturday. "Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period," the cousin said.

Kanwan police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said, "According to the family members, Kamlesh Patidar suffered from a coronavirus infection in 2021 and was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara (Gujarat). The doctors declared him dead due to COVID-19 infection, following which the family members performed the last rites of the body given by the hospital in Vadodara and then returned to their village." The family members came to know that he was alive when he returned home on Saturday, Rathore said. The official said the matter would be clear after recording the statement of Kamlesh Patidar.

(With PTI inputs)

