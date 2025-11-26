Raisen Rape Case: Video shows accused buying cigarettes near crime scene; police intensify manhunt A curfew-like atmosphere was witnessed in Gauharganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, following intense protests demanding justice for the 6-year-old girl. Demonstrators clashed with police while calling for the arrest or encounter of the alleged perpetrator, identified as Salman.

Raisen (MP):

Two videos, allegedly featuring Salman, the accused in the rape of a 6-year-old minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, have surfaced. In both pieces of footage, the accused appears to be roaming the area immediately after the incident without any fear.

The first video, recorded around 9:30 pm on November 21, shows Salman purchasing cigarettes from a shop. The girl child had gone missing at 7:30 pm the same evening and was found bleeding in the jungle around 8:30 pm. This suggests that just three hours after the horrific act, Salman was caught in the video.

In the second video, Salman, wearing a different shirt, is seen giving directions to a tractor driver. This footage is reportedly from around 11:25 pm. This indicates that the accused was still roaming in the same area.

According to Raisen police sources, both videos are from the Gauharganj area, and the person visible in them is Salman. Based on these images, the police have intensified their search for the accused.

Protestors clash with police

A curfew-like atmosphere was witnessed in Gauharganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, following intense protests demanding justice for the 6-year-old girl. Demonstrators clashed with police while calling for the arrest or encounter of the alleged perpetrator, identified as Salman.

The demonstration started as a quiet sit-in at a school ground but rapidly escalated. The situation turned volatile after rumors spread that the accused was being protected in the Muslim Bawli locality, prompting a group of young people to advance toward the area.

Police tried to stop the group by using minor force. In response, some aggressive individuals began throwing stones at the cops. As the disorder intensified, police deployed tear gas shells, scattering the crowd into nearby side streets.

About the incident

The unrest in Raisen stems from the rape of the 6-year-old girl on November 21 in Paanjara Village. The assault occurred while she was playing in a neighbor's house. The accused still remains at large. A reward of Rs 30,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest, and his wanted posters have been displayed across the city.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the matter and ordered the transfer of the Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP).