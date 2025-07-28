Pregnant woman carried in bullock cart across river to hospital in MP's Betul | Video With no alternative, the villagers rallied together and placed the woman on a bullock cart to cross the overflowing river. Due to their brave efforts, the woman was safely transported to the Chirapatla hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Betul (MP):

In the tribal-dominated Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, basic infrastructure still continues to remain a distant dream for many. Despite repeated promises and assurances, no bridge has been constructed over the Bhaji River, leaving villagers to risk their lives while crossing it, especially during the monsoon. A recent incident from Board Raiyat village in Chicholi block under the Ghoradongri Assembly constituency has brought this dire situation into the limelight. On Sunday (July 27), a pregnant woman named Sunita went into labour. To reach the nearest hospital, she had to cross the Bhaji River, which was swollen due to heavy rainfall.

Villagers show courage, ensure safe crossing

With no alternative, the villagers rallied together and placed Sunita on a bullock cart to cross the overflowing river. Several villagers walked along both the front and back of the cart to ensure nothing went wrong. Due to their brave efforts, Sunita was safely transported to the Chirapatla hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Both mother and child are currently doing well, as per sources.

Family and villagers share their ordeal

Sunita's mother-in-law, Ramwati, recounted the terrifying experience. "The river current was dangerously strong, but there was no choice. Her labour pain was intensifying and we had to act fast," she said. Ramwati added that the villagers took a huge risk and even she nearly got swept away during the crossing. "Thankfully, others saved me in time," she recalled. After making it across the river by bullock cart, an ambulance transported Sunita to the hospital, Ramwati added.

Renewed demand for bridge construction

Rajendra Garhwal of the Shramik Adivasi Sangathan (Tribal Workers' Organisation) voiced fresh concerns, stating that the Bhaji river cuts through the village and repeated demands for a bridge have gone unheard. He mentioned that various protests have been held over the years, yet the administration has failed to take any concrete action. "Several accidents have already occurred here, but the authorities are yet to take any decision," he added.

Garhwal also issued a stern warning that if meaningful steps are not taken towards building a bridge by August 15, the organisation will launch a large-scale agitation. "There is no shortage of financial resources in the state. It's unacceptable to keep citing budget issues while villagers risk their lives. We will no longer tolerate this gamble with the lives of people," he added.

