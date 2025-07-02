Maharashtra's elderly couple plough field themselves with no money for cattle, video sparks outrage This video incident has sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media, with people urging the government and local administration to provide immediate aid.

Latur:

A heart-rending story from Maharashtra's Latur district has left the people emotional. A viral video from Ahmadpur taluka shows an elderly farmer couple working their field under extreme poverty, so much so that the husband ties himself to the plough like an ox, while his aged wife walks behind, guiding the plough through the parched land. This distressing scene reflects the harsh reality of rural poverty, where elderly citizens, instead of resting in their twilight years, are forced to labour in scorching fields due to the lack of basic farming resources.

No money for ox or tractor

As per details, the couple has been identified as Ambadas Pawar and his wife Muktabai. They own 2.5 acres of farmland. But after consecutive crop failures due to drought and unseasonal rain last year, they are left with nothing—not even enough to hire a pair of oxen or rent a tractor for sowing.

“We didn't even have the money to rent a bullock. What else could we do? We had no choice but to do it ourselves," Muktabai said. In a deeply symbolic image of resilience and helplessness, Ambadas physically harnesses himself to the plough while Muktabai drives it to prepare their land for sowing.

Savings exhausted, spirit intact

The couple shared that their entire savings were wiped out due to failed harvests and debt. Over the past year, they have struggled to meet basic needs, let alone invest in agricultural support. Despite being in their late 60s, they have continued to farm their land single-handedly, with no labourers to assist and no financial help from any source.

Family battling adversity together

The couple said their son works as a daily wage labourer in the city and sends money home whenever he can. Their daughter-in-law and two grandsons live with them and help with household responsibilities. Their married daughter lives with her in-laws. Still, most of the farm work—from ploughing to harvesting—is carried out by Ambadas and Muktabai themselves.

(Inputs from Asif Patel)

