'Parents to be held accountable for children using Chinese manja,' MP High Court's warning

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to strictly enforce the ban on Chinese manja, warning that parents could be held legally responsible if their children are found flying kites using the hazardous thread.

The court also instructed the government to widely publicise that the sale or use of Chinese manja could attract action under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with death caused by a negligent act.

The Indore Bench of the High Court took suo motu cognizance of deaths and accidents caused by Chinese manja on December 11 last year by treating the matter as a public interest case. During the hearing, the division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was informed by the state government that steps had already been taken to curb the sale of Chinese manja and that several precautionary measures were being implemented to prevent accidents linked to the dangerous kite string.

The state government further told the court that awareness campaigns would be conducted through print and electronic media to discourage the sale and use of Chinese manja. In response, the court issued a specific direction that these campaigns must clearly state that anyone found selling or using Chinese manja could be prosecuted under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The bench also emphasised that if a minor is found using Chinese manja, their parents or guardians could also be held accountable. During the hearing, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma, who was present before the court, assured that the administration would issue the necessary orders at the earliest in compliance with the court’s directions and that these would be immediately circulated to neighboring districts as well.

Two killed by Chinese manja in Indore

Officials informed the court that in Indore alone, two people—a 16-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man—have died in separate incidents over the past one and a half months after their throats were allegedly slit by a Chinese manja.

Made of nylon, the string of Chinese manja is extremely sharp and can cause fatal injuries. The thread has been banned by the administration, yet kite-flying enthusiasts continue to use it to cut rivals’ kites, posing a serious threat to public safety.