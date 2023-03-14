MP: One killed, three injured after harvester machine falls into dry riverbed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police reached the spot immediately and tried to rescue the men.

At least one person was killed and three others injured when a harvester machine hit the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry riverbed in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were travelling to Betul from Itarsi for cutting crops, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) H L Sharma said.

Four occupants of the harvester machine got trapped under the vehicle when it hit the railing of a bridge and fell into the dry bed of Machna river, he said.

The police reached the spot immediately and tried to rescue the men. However, driver of the vehicle Om Prakash Chouhan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, the official said.

The injured victims were admitted to Shahpur community health centre, he said, adding that the deceased man hailed from Patiala district in Punjab.

