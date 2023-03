Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's brother arrested

Madhya Pradesh : Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg was arrested on Thursday over the use of abusive language along with threatening a complainant while pointing a gun at them during a wedding function in a village in Chhatarpur district. The police arrested another accomplice Rajaram Tiwari along with Garg while an FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 294, 323, 506, 427 & SC/ST Act.