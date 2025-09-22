MP: Five-storey building collapses in Indore; several feared trapped | Video Following the incident, rescue and relief operations were immediately launched. Police, fire brigade and municipal officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert.

Indore:

A major mishap occurred in MP’s Indore on Monday night, when a five-storey building suddenly collapsed. Reports suggest that several people may be trapped under the debris. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Ranipura area. The dilapidated building had developed cracks due to ongoing rainfall, which is likely to have led to its collapse. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, rescue and relief operations were immediately launched. Police, fire brigade and municipal officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert.

Several injured individuals have been pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police Commissioner, Collector reach incident site

A more severe tragedy was averted as most of the building’s residents were outside at the time of the incident.

“As soon as the information was received about the house collapse incident in the Ranipura area of Indore, Police Commissioner Mr. Santosh Singh and Collector Mr. Shivam Verma immediately reached the spot. Teams from the Municipal Corporation, District Administration, Fire Brigade, NDRF, and Police also arrived at the scene. Rescue operations are being carried out swiftly. The injured have been immediately provided medical treatment by doctors at the hospital. All the injured are safe,” the official Facebook handle of Indore Collector Office posted.

As many as eight persons have been admitted in the hospital.

Indore mayor inspects rescue efforts

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava reached the incident site to take stock of the rescue operations. He said 10-12 persons were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

“Initial information suggests the building is 8-10 years old. A portion of the structure fell onto an adjacent building. Around 10-12 persons were said to be trapped under the debris. Seven of them have been rescued. Efforts are underway to bring out the others," PTI quoted him as saying.

