Bihar polls 2025: Tejashwi Yadav to be Mahagathbandhan's CM face? Congress gives a cryptic reply Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress has not endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls, and said that the people of the state will decide the CM.

Patna:

Amid growing suspense over Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face and whether Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the INDIA bloc for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the Congress on Monday showed a cautious approach and said a decision in this regard would be taken by all alliance partners.

"At an appropriate time, all alliance partners will sit together and decide," said AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru when asked whether Tejashwi will be named as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Cong yet to endorse Tejashwi as Mahagathbandhan's CM face

The grand old party has not endorsed Tejashwi as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls, and said that the people of the state will decide the CM. However, Tejashwi has announced that the Mahagathbandhan would contest the elections after naming its CM face, drawing ire from a section of Congress leaders.

"Are we the BJP that we do not have leaders for the post of the chief minister? We will contest the assembly elections only after projecting a leader as the chief ministerial face," said Tejashwi on Saturday.

No decision on seat-sharing yet

The two allies are yet to finalise the seat-sharing pact for the Bihar polls, leading to speculations that all is not right among the alliance partners. Reports have emerged that the RJD aims to contest on a minimum of 150 seats out of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar.

This would leave just 93 seats for other members of the grand alliance that includes Congress, Left parties and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). However, the Left parties reportedly want to contest on at least 40 seats, citing their performance in the 2020 Bihar elections.

Additionally, the entry of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) to the Mahagathbandhan has put the grand alliance in a tight spot.

Mahagathbandhan's performance in 2020 Bihar polls

In the 2020 Bihar polls, the RJD won 75 seats out of the 144 it contested. The Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation contested on 19 seats and won 12, the Communist Party of India contested on six seats and won two, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) contested on four seats and won two. The performance of the Congress was the worst among the alliance partners, as it contested on 70 seats, but bagged just 19 of them.