Bhopal: No entry without ID proof, CCTV mandatory at all pandals; guidelines issued for Garba events in city Bhopal Garba events: Several large-scale Garba events are organised at different locations in Bhopal, drawing crowds in the lakhs. In view of security concerns, the district administration has taken this step.

Bhopal:

Amid concerns raised by people and organisers over the entry of non-Hindus with changed names, the Bhopal district administration on Monday issued fresh directives for organisers of Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events in the city during the ongoing Navratri festival. Until now, many organisers had been setting their own entry guidelines, but with large gatherings expected at these events, the collector has issued formal orders aimed at tightening security and ensuring public safety.

Bhopal hosts several large-scale Garba celebrations every year, drawing crowds in the lakhs. Officials say the new rules are meant to address the challenges of managing swelling numbers and preventing security lapses.

List of rules for Garba organisers in Bhopal

No individual will be allowed entry at Garba or Dandiya venues without identity verification.

Installation of CCTV cameras at all event sites is mandatory.

Pavilions and stages must have adequate fire extinguishers, and organisers are required to comply with all fire safety norms.

First aid facilities must be available at every event venue.

Organisers must ensure that no suspicious or objectionable items, including sharp weapons, are carried, used, or displayed at the venue.

All electrical arrangements must comply with safety standards, and a safety clearance certificate from the electricity department is compulsory.

Controversial hoardings

Meanwhile, posters and hoardings have appeared outside some Garba venues in Bhopal carrying inflammatory messages. One such hoarding put up by the Avadhpuri Shri Krishna Seva Samiti reads: "Entry of Jihadis into Garba pandals is strictly prohibited. If caught, they will be sent back or dealt with appropriately." The hoarding also features images of sticks, shoes, and slippers, signalling the organisers’ strict stance.

Rules for entry by Hindu outfits

Certain Hindu groups have also introduced their own guidelines aimed at restricting entry of non-Hindus into Garba pandals. These include:

Applying a tilak on the forehead

Wearing a sacred thread (kalawa) on the wrist

Showing the Aadhaar card for identity verification

Performing a ritual sip of Ganga water mixed with cow urine

Bowing before images of Varaha deity and Goddess Durga

