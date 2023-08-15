'Home for each poor family, welfare schemes': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan claims 10 revolutionary steps of his govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: On the 77th Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that 10 revolutionary steps of his government have improved people's life in the state.

Addressing people on the occasion of 77th Independence Day in Lal Parade Ground, Chouhan said his government has taken several revolutionary steps that paved the way for making life of people belonging to every section better.

He said providing a home for each poor family, women empowerment, welfare schemes for farmers, empowering lower caste people, skill and employment, schemes for poor families, education, health, cultural and good governance were revolutionary steps taken by his government.

Chouhan announced to provide the 'Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana' for the poor people to ensure housing for all in the state.

"We have decided that no poor person should be without a roof in the state. We have constructed 44 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides, 22 lakh more houses are to be constructed under Awas plus," he said.

"Earlier, until 2003, law and order situation was poor. Naxalites had cut the throat of a minister (under Congress government), but we have eliminated them, besides uprooting SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) in the state," he added.

Comparing the BJP's governance in the state to the previous Congress regime, Chouhan said the per capita income has now reached to Rs 1.40 lakh from Rs 12,000 in 2003.

