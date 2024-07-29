MP CM Mohan Yadav orders survey of coaching centres operating in basements to avoid Delhi-like tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday gave instructions to survey the coaching centres operating in basements in the state. The instructions were given in the review meeting with the top state officials. The decision was taken in the wake of ongoing outrage after three IAS aspirants killed after rainwater entered the basement of the coaching centres in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar.

Yadav said that the untimely death of three youth preparing for competitive exams due to flooding of the basement of the coaching is sad and painful.

Principal Secretary Revenue Shri Nikunj Kumar Srivastava said that in compliance with the order of the chief minister, during the meeting itself, instructions have been given to look into the drainage system and ensure a safe electricity system in case of water logging in the coaching centres running in basements in the state.

16 Municipal Corporation Commissioners have been asked to inspect the coaching institutes, other Dharamshalas and institutions running in the basements in their jurisdiction and submit a report, said State Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajoura.

Meanwhile, three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. Five more people were arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police has written to the MCD seeking status of de-silting of drains near the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre. Police have sought details if any complaint was given against the coaching institute to the civic agency or not. And if the complaint was given, what actions were taken by them.

"We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle where three students died due to flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer said.

The MCD is responsible for the desilting of storm water drains. It has been alleged that the drainage system near the coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area was not working properly due to which a large quantity of rainwater got accumulated at the road, and gushed into the basement.

