Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tis Hazari court sends five accused to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday sent all the accused, arrested by the Delhi Police to Rau's IAS Study Circle death case, to 14-day judicial custody. The accused comprise four property co-owners and a car driver. The lawyer defending the car driver sought bail from the court saying that there was no intention or knowledge of causing death while the police sought judicial custody. Upon hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sent the accused to judicial custody.

Notably, the Delhi Police so far has arrested seven individuals in the case. Earlier, the owner of the Rau's IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta and the institute coordinator were arrested by the Police. Both the owner and coordinator were sent to judicial custody by the court.

Driver rammed gate, leading to rainwater gushing

According to DCP (Central) N Harshvardhan Singh, the driver "drove an SUV and damaged the gate of the building, leading to rainwater gushing into the basement and causing flooding." Significantly, the coowners of the property were arrested following the revelation that the basement, where the incident occurred, was illegally being used as a library.

Basement shown as store, used as library

Earlier, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg confirmed that the coaching institute was operating the library in the basement, despite the building documents indicating it was designated for parking or storage. Garg noted that the coaching centre had misrepresented the basement's use to the fire department, violating safety norms.

"The building has a fire NOC, but the basement was shown as a store room in the NOC," Garg explained. "The management of the institute was using the basement as a classroom or library, which is a clear violation of the NOC regulations," he added.

