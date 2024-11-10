Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces hike in 'Ladli Behna Yojana' aid | Know how much it'll increase

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Ladli Behna scheme: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to gradually increase the monthly financial aid provided to eligible women under the Ladli Bahna Yojana to Rs 5,000. Currently, the state government transfers Rs 1,250 each month to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries under this scheme.

While addressing a rally in the Budhni assembly seat, where a bypoll will be held on November 13, the Chief Minister said, "Sisters, did anyone ever deposit money in your account? Ask this to the Congress people. You (Congress) used to loot and snatch from people."

'It will keep increasing'

He further said that Congress had alleged the scheme launched by the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was an election tactic and claimed that the scheme would be discontinued afterwards. "You (Congress) keep making noise, we will keep giving (depositing money in bank accounts). The BJP government kept depositing Rs 1,250. The government will deposit Rs 1,250 today...it will keep increasing (the monthly assistance) from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. This is the government's policy," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yadav transfers Rs 1573 cr to 1.29 crore Ladli Behnas

At a function held later in the evening, Yadav transferred the monthly installment of Rs 1,250 to the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana.

CM Yadav deposited Rs 1573 crores in the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana across the state as part of a monthly instalment of Rs 1250. Similarly, he transferred Rs 55 crore to 26 lakh women beneficiaries of the LPG cylinder refill scheme and Rs 333 crores to 55 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension through a single click.

Congress alleges poll code violation

Reacting to the announcement, Congress termed it a corrupt practice and a gross violation of the model code in force for the upcoming bypolls for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha in an X post said, "This is a gross violation of the election code @DrMohanYadav51 (CM Mohan Yadav) ji. @ECISVEEP (Election Commission of India or ECI) @SpokespersonECI (Spokesperson of ECI) take immediate cognizance of this. CM Sahib, with this statement, you have already given the reason for cancelling both elections today. This is corrupt practice as per election law."

The Ladli Bahna scheme was initially launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, providing Rs 1000 per month to women. The amount was later increased to Rs 1250, with future plans to gradually raise it to Rs 3000 per month. Currently, approximately 1.25 crore women in the state benefit from the scheme.

