Good news for women employees in MP, state approves 35% reservation in govt jobs

In significant news, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, November 5, announced an increase in the reservation quota allotted for women in government jobs. According to the information released, the government, which has been providing women with a 33% reservation in government jobs, has increased it by an additional 2%, raising the quota for women to 35%.

Speaking of the details regarding the government's decision, Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said the proposal has been approved during a state cabinet briefing chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today.



He said, "Reservation (for women) in all recruitments under government services in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to 35% from 33%. The decision had been taken earlier, and it has been approved by the Cabinet today.

He added, "This is a major step towards women's empowerment."

Significantly, the Deputy Chief Minister speaking to the media also elaborated on other major decisions taken during the cabinet meeting. Starting with, the Minister stated that the cabinet approved the opening of 254 new fertilizer sales centers in the state. He mentioned that with the implementation of the decision, the farmers would get relief from long queues and get fertilizer easily with cash payment.

Further, he added that the cabinet also gave its nod to establish a 660 megawatt critical thermal power plant in Sarni by decommissioning the earlier power plant units of a total of 830 MW units (two power plants of 205 MW each and another two plants of 210 MW each).

Lastly, the minister also mentioned that the cabinet granted permission to increase the recruitment age of assistant professors in medical colleges to 50 years from 40 years in the state.