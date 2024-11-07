Teacher caught sleeping in classroom using students’ bags as pillow in Jabalpur, inquiry ordered | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Teacher caught sleeping in classroom using students’ bags as pillows in Jabalpur

A teacher was booked for sleeping in class using students’ bags as a pillow at Nandagram Primary School in Jabalpur. In the video, which has now gone viral on internet, he can be seen lying on the floor with his clothes off, while no students can be seen in the room.

Teacher's explanation following viral video

After the video went viral on social media, the education authorities initiated action against the teacher, identified as Vinod Manjhi. Manjhi said he felt unwell, which caused him to miss class. However, Block Education Officer (BEO) Atul Chaudhary said that previous complaints had also been filed against Manjhi for neglecting teaching duties and mistreating students.

A public outcry and investigation began

According to locals, the students informed the villagers about the teacher’s actions. The video was filmed and shared online, catching the attention of the public and government officials. In response, a monitoring team was sent to the school to begin an investigation. The findings of the investigation will be communicated to higher authorities soon.

