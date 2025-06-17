Mohan Yadav Cabinet approves promotion policy after nine years, clears two lakh vacancies The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the long-pending issue of promotions for state government officers and employees.

Bhopal:

The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has taken a landmark decision on Tuesday by approving a new promotion policy for government employees after a gap of nine years. As a result, over two lakh posts will be created. The policy ensures reservation with 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 20 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and promotions will be granted based on a combination of seniority and merit.

Two lakh posts announced

The cabinet has also introduced provisions for advanced Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC), clarified eligibility criteria, and empowered promotion committees with greater authority. In a significant relaxation, six months of Confidential Report (CR) will now be considered equivalent to a full year. Promotions will also take place for posts currently under deputation, and all existing vacant positions will be filled. Additionally, the creation of two lakh new posts has been announced, paving the way for fresh recruitment across departments.

Other key decisions:

Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved the establishment of 459 new Anganwadi centers under the Anganwadi 2.0 initiative. Recruitment of Anganwadi workers and assistants will also be carried out, with the Central government contributing Rs 72 crore and the state government Rs 70 crore for this purpose.

Furthermore, Rs 5163 crore has been sanctioned for power infrastructure development. The government has begun the procurement of moong and urad pulses at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to support farmers.

The cabinet also outlined upcoming events and welfare initiatives. June 27 will be observed as MSME Day, with a summit scheduled in Ratlam, and a national interactive session will be held in Ludhiana on July 7.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhopal Metro between September and October.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, beneficiaries of the Laadli Behna Yojana will receive an additional Rs 250. The state will host district-level events on International Yoga Day, with PM Modi addressing the nation from Visakhapatnam and CM Mohan Yadav participating from Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the state has reported a significant surge in tourist activity, reflecting growing interest in Madhya Pradesh as a travel destination.

