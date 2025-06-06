Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP minister, criticised for remarks on women's clothing | Watch video Citing Indian tradition, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader remarked that women in India are regarded as embodiments of goddesses and should, accordingly, dress in a dignified manner.

Indore:

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred controversy on Thursday (June 5) with comments disapproving of women wearing what he described as 'skimpy clothes,' calling the trend inconsistent with Indian cultural values. Speaking at an event in MP's Indore organised to mark 'World Environment Day', Vijayvargiya reflected on his views of cultural norms and clothing, contrasting Indian sensibilities with what he termed as "Western standards of beauty."

He stated, “If a girl here wears good and pretty clothes, does good makeup and wears nice jewellery, then people consider her very beautiful. But abroad, if a woman wears less clothing, then it is considered good. This is their thinking-not ours.”

Citing Indian tradition, he remarked that women in India are regarded as embodiments of goddesses and should, accordingly, dress in a dignified manner. “I do not like women wearing less clothes,” he added, recounting personal instances where he advised young women to wear proper attire before taking selfies with him.

Women are form of goddess, and they should wear 'good clothes': Vijayvargiya

The minister made these remarks while commenting on a Western adage likening the effectiveness of a leader’s short speech to the attractiveness of a woman in revealing clothing. Vijayvargiya called the proverb inappropriate, stating, “I do not follow this saying. I believe that in India, women are a form of goddess. They should wear good clothes.”

His statements, made in the presence of BJP leaders and local representatives, drew laughter and applause from the audience at the time. However, a video clip of the speech has since circulated widely on social media, triggering criticism from various quarters for being regressive and policing women's clothing choices.

While Vijayvargiya praised the short speech delivered by local BJP president Sumit Mishra at the same event, his broader commentary on Western culture and women’s fashion has overshadowed the occasion, drawing attention to the continued political sensitivity around gender norms and personal freedom in India.

Congress leader reacts on Vijayvargiya's statement

Madhya Pradesh Women's Congress president Vibha Patel reacted to state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'women wearing skimpy clothes' remarks. She said, "Kailash Vijayvargiya finds himself secluded in his party, and that is why he gives such statements to attract the attention of everyone. I would like to tell the BJP leadership that they should warn Kailash Vijayvargiya. It has become his habit to comment on the clothes of women, girls. You can not come into the limelight by commenting on the clothes of women, you should change your behaviour."