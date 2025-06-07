Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh CM, seeks CBI probe into disappearance of Sonam Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya Sonam Raghuvanshi missing case: The case involves the couple who went missing in Shillong on May 23 during their honeymoon. Raja’s body was later discovered in a gorge near Sohra, while Sonam remains untraceable.

Indore:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has formally requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the disappearance of an Indore couple in Meghalaya. The case has gained national attention after Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead, and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, remains missing.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yadav expressed solidarity with the grieving family, stating, “Madhya Pradesh stands with the family of Sonam Raghuvanshi in this hour of crisis.” He added that he has personally spoken with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya regarding the matter.

Yadav assured that senior officials from Madhya Pradesh are in continuous coordination with their counterparts in Meghalaya to monitor developments closely. “I have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry in this case. Every possible effort is being made for the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi,” he said.

Indore woman's family seeks CBI probe, alleges police negligence

The family of Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 25-year-old woman from Indore who went missing in Meghalaya while on her honeymoon, has earlier urged the Union government to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The appeal comes amid growing frustration over what they describe as a negligent and ineffective probe by Meghalaya police.

Sonam and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi (29), disappeared on May 23, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, East Khasi Hills district. On June 2, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra region, approximately 20 kilometers from the homestay. Meghalaya police subsequently registered a murder case but have yet to uncover any leads regarding Sonam’s whereabouts.

“My daughter has been abducted and is still with her captors. The police response has been slow and negligent from the beginning,” said Sonam’s father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi. He criticised local authorities for not deploying the army earlier, which he believes could have ensured the couple’s safe return. He reiterated his demand for the case to be handed over to the CBI for a more thorough investigation.

In a desperate move inspired by an astrologer’s advice, Raghuvanshi said he had hung Sonam’s photograph upside down in hopes of her safe recovery.

The couple had tied the knot on May 11 and left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. After arriving at Mawlakhiat village on May 22, they rented a scooter and trekked down to Nongriat to visit the famed living root bridges, spending the night at a local homestay. They checked out the next morning but then disappeared.

On May 24, the couple’s rented scooter was discovered abandoned at a café along the Shillong-Sohra road. At the location where Raja's body was later found, police recovered a woman’s white shirt, a strip of medicine, a damaged mobile phone screen, and a smartwatch.

The investigation remains ongoing, but the family continues to call for central intervention to trace Sonam and ensure justice is served.