Major administrative reshuffle in MP: 42 IAS officers transferred, collectors of 12 districts changed | Check

Administrative Reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday late night transferred 42 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 12 district collectors and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's two secretaries. The state government's General Administration Department issued a transfer notification on Monday. The latest transfer list assigns several IAS officers to new responsibilities across various departments.

Among the officers, who have been transferred are Bharat Yadav, one of the CM's secretaries, has been posted as managing director of Madhya Road Development Corporation, while another secretary, Avinash Lavania, has been made managing director of MP Power Management Company at Jabalpur.

Sibi Chakraborty M appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister

Sibi Chakraborty M has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister and Commission for Urban Administration and Development (with additional charge). Preeti Maithil has been assigned the role of Commissioner Co-Director for Horticulture and Food Processing, and Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Horticulture and Food Processing Department. Vandana Vidya has been appointed as Director of Horticulture and Food Processing and Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Horticulture and Food Processing Department. Additionally, Satyendra Singh has been appointed as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited and Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

In the latest reshuffle, Manish Singh has been appointed as the Secretary for the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Jail Department and the Managing Director of the State Road Transport Corporation, along with the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Inter-State Transport Authority. Karmveer Sharma has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Director of Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Protection, while Bhaskar Lakshyakar has been assigned the role of Cooperation Fund and Accounts in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, Raisen District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Dubey has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

42 IAS officers transferred | FULL LIST

Collectors of 12 districts changed | FULL LIST

"Raisen collector Arvind Kumar Dube has also been posted as additional secretary to the chief minister in the reshuffle. Neha Marvya Singh has been made collector of Dindori, Vivek Shotriya collector of Tikamgarh, Satish Kumar S collector of Satna, Kishore Kumar Kanyal collector of Guna," he said.

"Arun Kumar Vishwakarma has been made collector of Raisen, Rishav Gupta collector of Khandwa, Bhavya Mittal collector of Khargone, Harsh Singh of Burhanpur, Ritu Raj of Dewas, Arpit Varma of Sheopur, Balaguru K of Sehore and Guncha Sanobar of Barwani," the official added.

