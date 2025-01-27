Rahul Gandhi targets privatisation in India, says, 'How will you get employed if...'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Rahul Gandhi at Mhow rally

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP, Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted privatisation in India and counted the demerits faced by the common people during the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. He asked how others would get jobs when students from IIT and IIM are not getting employed.

During his address, he asked that people seek treatment in private hospitals and send their children to private schools and colleges but who owns this privatisation? Lok Sabha LoP further emphasised the Indian education system and said that it has been reduced to a stamp system where parents spend crores of rupees to get a certification.

Gandhi said, "Who is the owner of the privatisation of the education and health system? The Indian education system is a system of stamps, a system of certification. Crores of people think that after such certifications, after paying lakhs of rupees to the billionaires, their children will get employment. This is a blatant lie. Your children cannot get employment in this country, no matter what they do... The billionaires have destroyed the employment system of the country... If students from IIT or IIM are not getting employment, how will you get it?"

Making the GST and demonetisation plank, Gandhi targeted Adani and said, "Don't forget that the more Adani and Ambani grow, the more money these billionaires get, the fewer jobs your children will get. Demonetisation and GST are weapons to eliminate India's poor population. Common people pay the same amount of GST as Adani Ambani pays... Narendra Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of billionaires' loans. But were the debts of farmers, labourers, and students waived off? You pay GST and Adani and Ambani sell Chinese goods in India. People in China get employment and those jobs are stolen from your children's hands..."

He also accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to change the Constitution framed by Ambedkar and said that is why they gave the slogan of "400 paar" in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

"The day our Constitution is changed, there will be nothing left in the country for the backwards, Dalits, tribals," Gandhi said at the rally. Subsequently, he said that the 'Babbar Shers' of Congress will save the Constitution from the BJP and RSS.