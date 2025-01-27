MP CM Mohan Yadav on 4-day visit to Japan; to showcase state's potential Japanese investors

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP CM Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to venture into a four-day tour to Japan. The CM will be leading a high-level delegation to Japan and will visit Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe between January 28 and 31, 2025, as he looks to showcase the state's potential to investors, and hardsell it as an attractive investment destination to leading Japanese companies.

Taking to X, about his upcoming visit, Yadav said that he will be engaging in one-to-one discussions with prominent industrialists. "From 28th to 31st January 2025, I will be visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe in Japan to engage in one-to-one discussions with prominent industrialists.

"My mission is to showcase the abundant opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and to extend a heartfelt invitation to these leaders to attend GIS-2025 (Global Investors Summit)," Yadav said in post.

Expected to strengthen economic, cultural and strategic partnership

The visit is expected to strengthen economic, cultural, and strategic partnership between India and Japan while attracting investments to Madhya Pradesh. Under Yadav's leadership, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly advancing toward industrial transformation. The state enjoys strong trade and investment ties with Japan.

The year 2025 has been declared as the "Year of Industry and Employment", and to realise this vision, the "Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025" is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25, 2025.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Rajesh Kumar Rajora (Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister), Raghvendra Kumar Singh (Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial

Policy and Investment Promotion), Sudam Khade (Secretary and Commissioner, Public Relations Department), as well as officials from the MP Industrial Development Corporation.

Meeting with India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George

The visit will see the Chief Minister holding a meeting with India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. On the same day, Yadav will pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Edogawa City.

He will also participate in a roadshow dedicated to India-Japan relations, discussing opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. On day two of the visit (January 29), Yadav will participate in several important business and investment meetings.

The MP Chief Minister will also address an interactive session with members of the Indian diaspora and the ‘Friends of MP’ group. These meetings aim to create a platform for promoting industry and trade in Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)