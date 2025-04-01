Madhya Pradesh weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, lightning for 15 districts today, check forecast Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to see inclement weather till April 3. A meteorologist attributed the change in weather to a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada (central Maharashtra) and wind discontinuity over Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds for 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The weather office said two districts may also experience hailstorm on Tuesday.

Officials of IMD's Bhopal office told PTI that isolated places in these districts, including Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa and Khargone, are likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour,

Isolated places in Khandwa and Khargone districts are likely to see hailstorm.

The change in weather will bring down mercury levels, the officials said. Meanwhile, maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhopal were recorded at 35.2 and 19.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.