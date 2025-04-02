Madhya Pradesh: Two women Naxalites carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty each killed in encounter Naxal encounter: An official of the MP Police Headquarters said both the hardcore woman Naxalites belonged to Bhoramdev Area Committee of KB (Kanha Bhoramdev) Division of MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists.

Naxal encounter: At least two women Naxalites, each carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday morning, said a senior official. The gunfight occurred within Bichhiya police station limits, said Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana.

Security forces also recovered a self-loading rifle (SLR), an ordinary rifle, a wireless set, and other daily-use items from the site. A search operation is ongoing for other Naxalites, he said.

One of the killed Naxalites was Area Committee Member

An official from the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters confirmed that both slain women Naxalites were hardcore members of the Bhoramdev Area Committee under the KB (Kanha Bhoramdev) Division of the MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) Maoist zone.

Acting on intelligence about Maoist presence in the Mundidadar-Ganeridadar-Parsatola forest area of Kanha National Park, security forces launched a search operation. The Maoists opened indiscriminate fire, aiming to inflict casualties and seize weapons. In retaliation, security forces killed two uniformed female Maoists.

According to the official, one of the killed Naxalites was identified as ACM (Area Committee Member) Mamta alias Ramabai, wife of Rakesh OD, SZCM, KB Division, a resident of Murkudi under Karochi police station of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. A single-shot rifle was recovered from her.

The other Naxalite was identified as ACM Pramila alias Mase Mandavi, Bhoramdev Area Committee. She was a resident of Paligudhem under Chintalnar police station of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. An SLR was recovered from her, the official said.

According to the official, it was for the first time in the state that six Maoists have been killed in two encounters in one-and-a-half-months.

MP CM Mohan Yadav congratulates security forces

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the two Naxalites carried a reward of Rs 14 lakh each on their heads. "I congratulate all the jawans of the security force for their bravery and courage. This success will definitely give impetus to the resolve to completely free India from the Naxal problem by March 2026 under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the country and Madhya Pradesh will be completely free from terrorism, Naxalism and extremism.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter, gunfight underway

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma district