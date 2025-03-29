Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma district Sukma encounter: Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain. Authorities said a detailed statement will be issued after the completion of the ongoing operation.

Sukma encounter: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday (March 29), police said. At least 16 Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces, said Bastar IG, Sundarraj P. The gunfight occurred in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday (March 28) night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area.

"Bodies of 16 Naxalites have been recovered from the encounter site so far. The operation is still underway," the official said. Two security personnel sustained minor injuries in the action, he added.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits. The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning today (March 29).

Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain. Authorities said a detailed statement will be issued after the completion of the ongoing operation. Sukma is one of the worst-affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has seen several Naxal attacks in the past. Earlier on Friday, a jawan was injured and hospitalised after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, "One jawan injured during an IED blast planted by Maoists towards Bedmakoti. The injured soldier is being given first aid at the District Hospital in Narayanapur."After initial treatment, the IG said that the condition of the injured soldier became stable.

