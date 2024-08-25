Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Two die after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Anuppur.

Madhya Pradesh news: Two persons died due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a well in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district today (August 25), police said. The incident occurred in Jamudi village under the Kotwali police station area in the morning, an official said.

Another man entered the water body to check on them but started shouting after feeling uneasy. Women working in the field managed to rescue him with the help of ropes, he said.

SDRF team operation

Jain said a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the bodies later. The deceased have been identified as Madan Singh (50) and Devlal (45), he said.

More details are awaited in this regard.