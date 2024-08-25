Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Madhya Pradesh: Two die after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Anuppur

Madhya Pradesh news: The Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said that labourers were working on a farm when two of them entered a well to resolve some problem with the motor pumps.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Anuppur (MP) Updated on: August 25, 2024 18:27 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Two die after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Anuppur.

Madhya Pradesh news: Two persons died due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a well in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district today (August 25), police said. The incident occurred in Jamudi village under the Kotwali police station area in the morning, an official said.

Another man entered the water body to check on them but started shouting after feeling uneasy. Women working in the field managed to rescue him with the help of ropes, he said.

SDRF team operation 

Jain said a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the bodies later. The deceased have been identified as Madan Singh (50) and Devlal (45), he said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
