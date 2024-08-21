Madhya Pradesh government transfers 12 IAS officers | Here's FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh news: The Madhya Pradesh government today (August 21) night transferred 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The decision, announced late at night, followed the transfer of nine IAS officers the day before.

In the latest reshuffle, Sanjay Dubey, a 1993-batch officer, was appointed Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) along with other charges. Dubey was earlier Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department.

On Tuesday, Amit Rathore, a 1996-batch officer, was appointed Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. But Rathore's appointment was cancelled within 24 hours and he will continue to hold the post of Principal Secretary of the Commercial Tax Department, officials said.

On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

