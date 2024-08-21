Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Madhya Pradesh government transfers 12 IAS officers | Here's FULL LIST

Madhya Pradesh news: Manish Rastogi, a 1993-batch IAS, was shifted to the Finance Department from GAD as Principal Secretary.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Bhopal
Updated on: August 22, 2024 0:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh news: The Madhya Pradesh government today (August 21) night transferred 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The decision, announced late at night, followed the transfer of nine IAS officers the day before.

In the latest reshuffle, Sanjay Dubey, a 1993-batch officer, was appointed Principal Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) along with other charges. Dubey was earlier Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department.

On Tuesday, Amit Rathore, a 1996-batch officer, was appointed Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. But Rathore's appointment was cancelled within 24 hours and he will continue to hold the post of Principal Secretary of the Commercial Tax Department, officials said.

On August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

MP govt transferred nine IAS officers on August 20

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle this month, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with Sukhveer Singh being appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.
The government issued the transfer order on Tuesday night. ukhveer Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer posted as the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing till now, will replace Anupam Rajan.

Rajan, a 1993 batch officer, has been transferred as the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department. mit Rathore, a 1996 batch officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department. e was holding the charge of the Commercial Tax Department.

Shriman Shukla, a 2007 batch officer, has been transferred as the Divisional Commissioner of Shahdol division. n August 10, the state government had carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 26 IAS officers, including eight district collectors and 21 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

