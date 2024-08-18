Madhya Pradesh shocker! Half-burnt bodies of man, woman tied in chains found in Chhatarpur district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Chhatarpur: The partially burned bodies of a man and a woman, both tied with chains, were discovered in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, said police. The bodies were found in the Siddhan Ki Pahadi area of Lavkush Nagar, approximately 55 km from the district headquarters.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey reported that the victims, both around 30 years old, were identified as Abhilasha Upadhyay from Lavkush Nagar and Chhotu Misha from Khaddi village.

Woman was reported missing

Abhilasha had been reported missing since Saturday, and her family filed a police complaint on Sunday morning.

Chhatarpur’s Superintendent of Police Agam Jain confirmed that police and forensic teams have arrived at the scene, and further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Eyewitnesses noted that the bodies were found chained and locked.

27-year-old woman gang-raped

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Bhopal after being made to drink intoxicants, police reported on Monday. The crime took place on August 3 under the jurisdiction of Bazaria police station. One of the accused was known to the victim. Bazaria police station in-charge Jitendra Gurjar stated that the victim had befriended Rishi Kushwaha and they were planning to marry until he discovered she was a divorcee, leading to their separation. The woman, who worked as a labourer, was lured to Kushwaha’s room in Bazaria locality on August 3.

Upon reaching the room, the woman was given an intoxicant-laced drink, causing her to lose consciousness. She was then raped by Kushwaha and his friend, according to her complaint.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused are currently on the run, with police teams deployed to locate and apprehend them. Their mobile tower locations indicate they may be in another state, and efforts to trace them are ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

