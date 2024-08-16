Two dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur town, two people were killed and three others injured after three trucks collided on the Mumbai-Agra Highway early Friday morning. The accident occurred around 4 am near a bypass when a mini truck carrying vegetables struck an animal on the road, leading to a chain reaction, according to the police.

The impact of the collision caused the mini truck to be hit from behind by a heavy goods truck, which then lost control and crashed into another truck coming from the opposite direction. The incident led to the deaths of truck drivers Jaipal Singh, 45, and Anil Yadav, 35.

Meanwhile, the police said, three others who sustained injuries in the incident, were immediately taken to district hospitals in Shajapur and Dewas for treatment. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) T.S. Baghel said, the police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.



Significantly, the tragic accident comes mere hours after an 18-year-old woman lost her life, and six others suffered injuries in another multi-vehicle collision in state's Khargone district on Thursday.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when a truck laden with wheat experienced brake failure while driving on a slope at Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai national highway. "It then collided with the rear end of a container vehicle, which subsequently caught fire. The container then slammed into six cars and a bus," the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

