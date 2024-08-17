MP: Three killed, five injured after multiple vehicles collide in Neemuch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic accident, three people were killed and at least five others were injured on Saturday morning after three vehicles, including a police car, collided with each other in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, police said. According to an official the incident occurred on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh road. Speaking about the accident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Neemuch Ankit Jaiswal said that a police vehicle, a pickup, and a truck were involved in this accident.

Based on eyewitness accounts, SP Jaiswal said the pickup and police vehicle were stationary when a truck rammed into the pickup vehicle, which further hit the police vehicle, SP Jaiswal said. The truck bore a Haryana registration number. The impact of the hit was so strong that the police vehicle overturned. The driver fled the accident site soon after the collision.

According to SP Jaiswal, the pickup was on its way from Indore to Ajmer. Two persons travelling in the pickup vehicle died in the accident. Moreover, the private driver of the police vehicle was also killed in the accident, he further added. At least five others were also injured in the accident, the official said. Police have seized the truck and efforts were being made to track down its driver, who fled from the spot, he added.

Multi-vehicle collision in Shajapur

Earlier on August 16, a similar accident took place at the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur when a mini truck carrying vegetables struck an animal on the road, leading to a chain of hits. The impact of the collision caused the mini truck to be hit from behind by a heavy goods truck, which then lost control and crashed into another truck coming from the opposite direction. The incident led to the deaths of truck drivers Jaipal Singh, 45, and Anil Yadav, 35.

Meanwhile, the police said, three others who sustained injuries in the incident, were immediately taken to district hospitals in Shajapur and Dewas for treatment. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) T.S. Baghel said, the police registered a case and were conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

