Madhya Pradesh: Police use water cannons, tear gas to disperse protesting NSUI, Congress workers

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Madhya Pradesh: Congress, NSUI workers protest outside the CM's residence in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday (July 15) resorted to using water cannons to disperse a large crowd of NSUI and Congress workers protesting against the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, the grappling nursing scam in the state, and the Agnipath scheme implemented by the central government.

Speaking to the media, a top Madhya Pradesh Police official said two shells of tear gas were also used against the protesting crowd as they tried to break the barricade and move forward with the aim to gherao Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence.

"They had planned a massive protest, but they had no permission. We had used barricades and even diverted the traffic. They still tried to break the barricades and move forward, with the aim to gherao the CM's residence. This is why water cannons were used to stop them, and two shells of tear gas were also used," Additional DCP Zone 2, Mahavir Singh Mujalde stated.

Further the top cop also informed that a few people were also detained in connection with today's incident; however, the exact count will be shared later.

"The exact number of people taken into custody will be given later... Proper investigation will be carried out," Additional DCP Zone 2 added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and NSUI National President Varun Choudhary, who were part of the protest outside the Chief Minister's residence, said they would continue to raise their voices for the future of the children.

"Today water cannons and tear gas were used on us. This is a message that you all voted for BJP, yet they will strangle the future of your children. NEET, Nursing, Vyapam, Police recruitment exams were conducted… but there is no such exam in which the paper does not leak. There is a government of debt, corruption, and crime in Madhya Pradesh, but our protest will continue and we will file an FIR tomorrow," the Madhya Pradesh Congress President said.

Further, the NSUI President Varun Choudhary speaking against the administration's action mentioned that despite police using water cannons or lathi charges, they will get justice.

