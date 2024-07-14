Two killed, seven injured after van collided with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bhind road accident: At least two people were killed while seven others were injured after a van carrying labourers collided with a truck coming from the opposite side in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said that the van going towards Gwalior collided with a truck at Barhad village in Bhind at around 5 am on Sunday.

He said that two individuals, Shyam Babu Pasi (35) and Samle Kosi (32), both residents of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, died at the scene. While, seven other occupants of the van were injured. Three of them were in serious condition and were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

The police seized the truck involved in the accident and are taking further legal steps, he added.

Two trucks collided in Jabalpur

Meanwhile, in another incident in Jabalpur, two trucks collided near Barela village and subsequently caught fire around midnight, according to Tekchand Sharma, the in-charge of Gaur chowki. One of the drivers was tragically charred to death and the police are still working to identify the deceased. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

