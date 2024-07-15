Madhya Pradesh: Indore creates world record of planting over 11 lakh saplings in one day

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRMOHANYADAV51 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the official certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Indore: Indore set a new Guinness World Record in the category of "the most trees planted by a team in 24 hours" for planting more than 11 in one day. This feat was achieved at an event in the state's Indore district, where more than 11 lakh saplings were planted on Sunday, following which state Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received a certificate from the Guinness Book of Records team.

The plantation drive took place at the BSF Academy's Revati Range, which was split into nine zones and 100 sub-zones. Officials reported that in addition to 2,000 BSF jawans, over 100 NRIs, NCC cadets from 50 schools, numerous citizens, and members of various social organizations took part in the event.

'Indore is now number 1 in the world'

Yadav said that Indore, already the cleanest city in India and the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, has now achieved the world record of planting more than 11 lakh saplings in a single day. "Indore is now number 1 in the world. My brothers and sisters of Indore, I congratulate you all for creating history in the plantation after cleanliness," Yadav said in a post on his official X account while sharing the Guinness World Records certificate and pictures of receiving it.

"Inspired by our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and with the honourable presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh has proudly achieved this remarkable feat, conveying a powerful message of nature conservation and dedicated service to Mother Earth," he added.

Guinness World Record's consultant, Nishchal Barot, told news agency ANI that the previous record was held by Assam, where 926,000 saplings were planted in a single day. "The title of this Guinness World Record is 'Most trees planted by a team within 24 hours'. We started this record on July 13 at 7:03 pm, and it continued until today at 7:03 pm. The good thing is that Indore broke the old record at 5:00 pm. Assam held the old record for planting 926,000 saplings in 24 hours. The numbers will be released later. However, we have handed the certificate of the new world record to CM Mohan Yadav," he said.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and planted a sapling. The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 to mark World Environment Day. Under this drive, approximately 140 crore trees will be planted across the country, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which Shah described as the 'lungs of Bharat.' As per the officials, Indore will see 51 lakh saplings planted during this campaign.

Shah said that in addition to long-lived trees such as Banyan, Neem, and Peepal, trees with medicinal properties like Guava, Madhukamini, Karonda, Belpatra, and Amla were also planted.

He stated that this initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary idea, urging people to plant trees for the well-being of our mothers and mother earth, and to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

"When Modi ji started this campaign, no one had any idea that this campaign would become a people’s movement. Today, people are paying respect to their Mother and Mother Earth by planting saplings, associated with this campaign," Shah said, adding that the tree plantation campaign is an apt reply to climate change.

