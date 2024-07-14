Mandsaur: Four children drown in well during mother's suicide attempt in MP

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, four children drowned after their mother jumped into a well with them in an attempt to commit suicide. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Pipalkheda village in Garoth, Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to rescue them. They managed to rescue Sugna Bai (40) from the water body but could not save her children in time.

The deceased were identified as Arvind (11), Anusha (9), Bittu (6) and Kartik (3). Their bodies were fished out of the well later.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hemlata Kuril, while speaking to reporters, said a preliminary probe has revealed that Sugna's husband, Rodu Singh, thrashed her on Saturday evening. After being beaten by the husband, she left home with her children and took refuge at a nearby school.

After staying for the night at the school, the woman decided to end her and her children's lives. Later, she jumped into the well with the children around 6 am.

Bodies of the children were sent for post-mortem, and further probe is underway, Kuril said.

