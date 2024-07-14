Puri: Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' to reopen after 46 years today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple in Puri will reopen today (July 14) after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables stored there following the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the Odisha government. The Ratna Bhandar of the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri was last opened in 1978.

"The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be reopened today at 1.28 pm," said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury.

The decision was taken at a committee meeting held in Puri. Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening, he added.

The former Orissa High Court judge also mentioned that a temporary location has been identified for storing the valuables during this process.

Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha is known as the land of Lord Jagannath, meaning the Lord of the Universe. Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri is one of the most important temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, in Puri in the state of Odisha. It is known by many names, viz., the Puri temple, the Srimandira, the Bada Deu1a or simply the Jagannatha temple.

