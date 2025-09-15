Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, several injured as truck rams into crowd in Indore | Video Indore road accident: The incident happened at Ganpati Square, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Malharganj Police Station. 15 others were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital.

Indore:

At least two people lost their lives, while 15 others were injured after a truck lost control and rammed into a crowd in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday. The incident happened at Ganpati Square, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Malharganj Police Station.

After colliding with the crowd, the truck caught fire, triggering panic among the people. The fire brigade arrived at the spot immediately for the rescue operation, said officials, adding that those who have been injured in the incident have been admitted to a local hospital.

Driver taken into custody

While the Madhya Pradesh Police is trying to identify the owner of the truck, its driver has been taken into custody and is being questioned by the officials. Meanwhile, senior police officials have also arrived at the spot.

"The driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle, which led to this accident. A bike also came under its grip and was dragged along. So far, two people have died... Prima facie, it seems that the front part of the truck caught fire after the bike came under it. The truck driver is in police custody and has been sent for medical examination," DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Collector's Office of Indore, in an X post, said that the district administration is trying to provide all the necessary assistance to those injured in the accident. "Following the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, the district administration has ensured that necessary medical arrangements are provided to the victims," it posted.

CM Mohan Yadav expresses grief

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the deceased. He has also directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to go to the site where the incident occurred and conduct an inspection. "Additionally, I have also directed that a preliminary factual investigation be conducted into the reasons for the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 PM at night," he posted on X in Hindi.