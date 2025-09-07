Masked men break into MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari's house; cut power, ransack office | CCTV footage out The miscreants also entered three other houses in the area, including the house of Nagar Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Thakur, MPEB officer Narendra Thakur and Arya family in Punasa.

Indore:

More than five masked men allegedly attempted to break into the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari in Indore between Friday night and Saturday. The incident took place in the Bijalpur area of Rajendra Nagar.

The intruders reportedly cut off the power supply before ransacking Patwari's office. They broke open drawers and lockers where mobile phones and other items were kept but, surprisingly, left without taking anything and fled the spot.

The miscreants also entered three other houses in the area, including the houses of Nagar Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rajkumar Thakur, MPEB officer Narendra Thakur, and the Arya family in Punasa. The thieves cut the grills of these houses and attempted to steal, although it is unclear if anything was stolen.

CCTV footage surfaced

The CCTV cameras installed at Jeetu Patwari's house could not capture the incident, as the miscreants had cut off the electricity as soon as they entered. However, footage from the nearby houses of Narendra Dubey and Rajkumar Thakur showed the miscreants entering the area and moving towards Patwari's house. Local residents have confirmed that the miscreants were first seen entering Bijalpur at around 2 am and they stayed there till around 4:30 am and then fled.

Congress questions law and order situation

The MP Congress, in a post on X, said: "There was an attempt to commit a robbery late Friday night at the Indore residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress State President Jitu Patwari! More than five miscreants attempted a robbery at the residence of MP Congress President Jitu Patwari in Indore late Friday night. The masked miscreants also searched through the entire office of Patwari."

The party questioned the law-and-order situation in the state, saying: "The Chief Minister/Home Minister of MP is also the in-charge minister for Indore! Even after this, the law and order situation is continuously becoming anarchic!"

The Congress further recalled that this was not the first such incident involving Patwari. "Earlier too, there have been five worrying incidents of attacks and accidents involving the Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief at different places."

The party accused the state BJP government of negligence regarding Patwari’s security. "Congress has been continuously demanding security for Jitu Patwari. But the state BJP government remains careless and indifferent."

The Congress also issued a warning to the state government, saying: "We once again warn the Dr Mohan Yadav government to ensure the security of Jitu Patwari on priority."

This comes days after Patwari's convoy was attacked in Ratlam by some Dhakad community members, who accused him of making objectionable remarks against their group. Following a complaint by a Congress leader, a case has been registered against former Jaora Janpad president Ramvilas Dhakad, Mandal president Ashok Dhakad, and others.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha told PTI that the accused showed black flags and broke a window of a car in Patwari’s convoy. Patwari stepped out of his vehicle and calmed the alleged attackers, saying he had not spoken against the Dhakad community.

(Input: Bharat Patil)

