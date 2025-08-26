'Women in MP consume most alcohol in India,' claims Congress leader Jeetu Patwari; BJP demands apology Jeetu Patwari's remark claiming women in Madhya Pradesh consume the most alcohol sparked a major political row, with BJP leaders, including CM Mohan Yadav, demanding an apology for insulting women.

Bhopal:

A political controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej after State Congress President Jeetu Patwari made a controversial statement claiming that women in Madhya Pradesh consume more alcohol than in any other state in India. His remarks, made during a press interaction criticising the BJP government over rising drug abuse and unemployment, have sparked sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of insulting the women of the state.

Chief Minister condemns the remarks

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav strongly condemned Patwari’s comments, saying, “The Congress has insulted the beloved daughters of this state by calling them alcoholics. The public will hold them accountable for this insult. Patwari has shown his narrow mindset by making such derogatory remarks about women. This is typical of the Congress’s character—they have never respected women.” Yadav demanded that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise and that Patwari be removed from his post.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said, “Calling our sisters alcoholics on the sacred occasion of Hartalika Teej is unfortunate and unacceptable. Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate this insult. The people will not forget this humiliation and will respond accordingly. Congress must express regret and take corrective action.”

BJP spokesperson demands apology

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called Patwari’s remarks “unfortunate and shameful,” emphasising that such comments made on a day dedicated to women’s celebration were deeply disrespectful. “Calling our sisters and daughters alcoholics is a direct insult to the five crore women of Madhya Pradesh. Congress must apologise immediately. These statements reflect a regressive and anti-women mindset,” he said at a press conference.

Trivedi highlighted the BJP government’s efforts toward women’s empowerment, mentioning flagship schemes such as Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna. “From providing 30% reservation to women in politics to ensuring their economic security, the BJP has always respected and uplifted the ‘aadhi aabadi’—the half of the population that comprises women,” he added.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma condemns Patwari

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also denounced Patwari’s comments, saying, “Jeetu Patwari has once again insulted our mothers and sisters, and on a sacred festival day no less. He must be held accountable.” Sharma further urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to take strict action against Patwari for what he called “repeated anti-women statements.”

Patwari's original statement and criticism of BJP

Patwari had made his remarks while criticising the BJP government’s handling of substance abuse, unemployment, and governance. He stated, “We have received the dubious distinction that women in Madhya Pradesh consume more alcohol than in any other state. This is the state of affairs under the BJP’s so-called dream of a prosperous Madhya Pradesh.” He also blamed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for failing to curb drug abuse, accusing them of not taking serious steps to address the issue.

Viral Video triggers outrage and backlash

The video of Patwari’s remarks went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and political backlash. BJP leaders accused the Congress of being “drunk on power” and consistently showing disdain toward women through such remarks.

BJP demands formal apology

As the controversy continues, the BJP has demanded a formal apology from the Congress party and its leadership. They warned that such statements would not be forgotten by the women of Madhya Pradesh and would have political consequences.