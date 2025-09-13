Fire breaks out in hot air balloon carrying Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in Mandsaur | Video Fire breaks out in hot air balloon carrying Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in Mandsaur Video

Bhopal:

A major incident has been reported from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon caught fire. According to initial information, the incident occurred on Saturday morning during a hot air balloon activity at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur. CM Mohan Yadav had arrived at the site to participate in the event when the fire broke out. Further details about the cause of the fire and the safety of those onboard are awaited.