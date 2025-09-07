Madhya Pradesh: Man marries three sisters; youngest plots his brutal murder with lover A man in Madhya Pradesh who married three sisters was brutally murdered by the youngest wife, her lover, and an accomplice in a shocking plot uncovered by police.

Bhopal:

In a chilling revelation, police have cracked a blind murder case in Sakariya village in Madhya Pradesh, where a 60-year-old man was found dead inside a well, his body wrapped in a blanket and tied with ropes and sarees. The murder, which sent shockwaves through the region, turned out to be a cold-blooded plot hatched by the victim's third wife, her lover, and a local labourer.

Body found in well sparks murder probe

The decomposed body of Bhailal Rajak, a resident of Sakariya, was discovered inside a well behind his farmland, wrapped in a blanket, tied with ropes and sarees, and stuffed in a sack. Locals were horrified by the gruesome sight, prompting police to launch an intense investigation.

Murder mystery solved: Love affair turns deadly

Within days, Kotwali Police made a sensational breakthrough, revealing that the murder was the result of a love affair gone wrong. The accused have been identified as:

Munni alias Vimla Rajak – the third wife of the deceased

Lallu alias Narayan Das Kushwaha – her lover and a middleman

Dheeraj Kol – a labourer hired to assist in the crime

All three have been arrested, police confirmed on Saturday.

Three marriages and a fatal affair

According to the investigation, Bhailal Rajak had married three times. His first wife had left him, and he later married her sister, Guddi Bai. When she couldn't bear children, he married her youngest sister, Munni Bai, who later developed an illicit relationship with Lallu Kushwaha, a property broker who frequently visited their home regarding land deals.

The affair turned serious, with the two lovers making plans to live together. Bhailal's presence became an obstacle, and the couple allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

Murder executed with brutal precision

On the night of August 30, while Bhailal was sleeping alone at home, Lallu and Dheeraj entered and bludgeoned him to death using an iron rod. The body was then wrapped in a blanket, tied up, stuffed into a sack, and dumped into a nearby well.

Police drained the well and recovered the body along with the victim's mobile phone, which was crucial in solving the case.

Police praise for cracking the case

DIG Savita Sohane (Shahdol Range) and SP Moti Ur Rehman commended the police team for solving the murder. TI Arvind Jain and the investigation team have been recommended for rewards for their exemplary work in cracking the complex case.

This shocking incident has left the local community stunned and has once again highlighted how illicit relationships and greed can lead to brutal crimes hidden behind closed doors.