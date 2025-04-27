Madhya Pradesh government announces five per cent DA hike for state employees Madhya Pradesh and Haryana governments have announced DA hikes for state employees, with Madhya Pradesh raising it by 5% and Haryana by 2%, providing financial relief amidst rising inflation.

Bhopal:

In a significant relief for state government employees, the Madhya Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, has announced a 5% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA). With this announcement, the total DA for state employees will rise to 55%, up from the previous 50%. This decision was made public by the Chief Minister during the Madhya Pradesh Gazetted Officers’ Association’s provincial conference held in Bhopal on Saturday.

Dr. Yadav explained that the revised DA would now be on par with the allowances given to central government employees, ensuring similar relief for the state’s workforce. He further clarified that this increase would be implemented in two phases:

Phase 1 : A 3% increase starting from July 1, 2024 .

: A 3% increase starting from . Phase 2: An additional 2% increase from January 1, 2025.

This hike comes as a relief to the state’s employees amidst rising inflation, ensuring that they receive a fair compensation to cope with the rising cost of living. Additionally, Dr. Yadav confirmed that the arrears arising from this increase would be paid in five equal installments from June 2025 to October 2025, allowing employees to celebrate the Diwali festival with added financial ease.

Haryana government also increases DA/DR

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also stepped up to provide relief to its employees and pensioners. On Wednesday, the Haryana government announced a 2% increase in both the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the DA/DR rate from 53% to 55%. This revised rate will come into effect from January 1, 2025, but employees will receive the benefit along with their April 2025 salaries and pensions.

The Haryana government also mentioned that the arrears for the period from January to March 2025 would be paid in May 2025.

Both the announcements from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana provide much-needed financial relief to government employees, amidst growing inflationary pressures across the country. These measures reflect the state governments' ongoing efforts to support their employees and ensure their financial stability.