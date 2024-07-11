AIMTC welcomes Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's decision to close illegal border checkposts in state

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The 216th executive committee of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), held in Puducherry for transparent and clean administration in the state, has expressed their gratitude for the support of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The officials of the committee have also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Central Government's cooperation. All India Motor Transport Congress President Amritlal Madan, Chairman Dr GR Shanmugappa and Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for extending cooperation in doing away with illegal border checkposts from July 1 (Monday).

CM Mohan Yadav on July 1 announced that the checkposts running across the state would be abolished with immediate effect and alternative arrangements would be implemented in their place.

After the vote of thanks for the commitment to transparent governance, AIMTC Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh said that All India Motor Transport Congress has welcomed the decision of CM Dr Mohan Yadav to close the checkpost. Transporters appreciated the decision of MP CM Yadav and termed it historic and expected other states to adopt the same.

Transporters said that the decision to close check post checkpoints in Madhya Pradesh will be a milestone. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and commitment to clean and transparent governance, the state has witnessed a transformational change. This step is an important step towards reducing corruption in the transport sector.

People associated with the transport community have said that the move will create a healthy environment for good governance, attract foreign investment and enhance the image of the state.

Corruption free India

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a corruption-free India, the transporters said that this decision is a major step towards a corruption-free India. This will facilitate ease of doing business and seamless movement of goods, reduce logistics costs and support the Make in India initiative.

What is AIMTC?

All India Motor Transport Congress is a non-political, non-profit organisation serving the transport community since 1936. AIMTC represents 95 lakh truck drivers and transporters, approximately 50 lakh bus, tourist taxi, and maxi cab operators and is the voice of more than 3,500 taluka, district, state-level associations and transport unions across the country, representing approximately 20 crore. Transport trade helps people directly and indirectly.

