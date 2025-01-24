Madhya Pradesh Cabinet bans liquor in 17 religious sites: Complete list

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh liquor ban in these cities

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved liquor ban in 17 sites including Ujjain, Maihar, Orccha, and others. The ban will be implemented as soon as the new excise policy comes into effect. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the major development after cabinet meeting held in Maheshwar. Check complete list of the sites here.

Liquor ban in these sites

While a communique enlisting the names of sites where alcohol ban will be implemented is yet to be released by the Madhya Pradesh government. Below are 17 religious sites where ban would be imposed.

Ujjain Omkareshwar Orchha Maihar Salkanpur Janapav Pitambara Peeth, Datia Nalkheda in Agar-Malwa Maheshwar Mandsaur Amarkantak Mandla (Narmadaghat) Multai Jabalpur Chitrakoot Barman Panna

These sites hold great religious significance. While Ujjain and Omkareshwar are revered Jyotirlinga sites, Maihar is a prominent Shaktipeeth. Orchha houses the Raja Ram Mandir, where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king. Amarkantak is the origin point of the Narmada river. CM Mohan Yadav on Thursday said liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh.

Liquor shops will be shut

CM Mohan Yadav addressed a press conference today and announced that in the first phase liquor shops would be shut down in Nagar Palika, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat of 17 cities. "To ensure that the states move towards liquor ban gradually, we have decided that in the first phase liquor shops would be shut down in Nagar Palika, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat of 17 cities. These shops will not be shifted anywhere else. It has been decided to shut down these shops permanently," CM said.

ALSO READ | Mohan Yadav Cabinet approves liquor ban in 17 religious sites