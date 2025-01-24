Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav Cabinet approves liquor ban in 17 religious sites in major announcement

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav chairs Cabinet meeting

The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government on Friday held a destination Cabinet meeting in Maheshwar. Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav addressed the media and informed them that liquor shops in 17 religious sites will be closed as soon as the new excise policy is implemented. The MP Cabinet has approved the ban today. CM Yadav also paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves liquor ban

CM Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced a liquor ban in 17 religious sites of the state. "All kinds of liquor, be it desi or videshi, will be banned totally in the 17 religious cities and towns of our state," the CM said. The Cabinet has approved the decision today, and the ban will be implemented soon.

The CM said liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Mohan Yadav pays homage to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

"On the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Rani Ahilyabai Holkar ji in Maheshwar, along with the members of the Council of Ministers, visited the royal throne in the historic fort and paid homage to the statue of Lokmata ji by offering flowers. Lokmata's incomparable contribution to the cultural consciousness of India, the construction and renovation of monasteries and temples, will always be remembered," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Along with the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav also performed puja-archana of Maa Narmada at Maheshwar Ghat and offerred floral tribute to the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai on her birth anniversary. "Today, we along with all the ministers came to remember her on the bank of river Narmada here and we will enter a new era of good governance. I remember her virtues and hope to receive her blessings," the CM said.