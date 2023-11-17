Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia casts his vote, says 'I am not in CM race'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he was not in the race for the Chief Minister's post in Madhya Pradesh. He made these remarks after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior.

"I have told earlier also, I am not in the chief ministerial race. I was neither in this race earlier nor today. You (media) have asked me repeatedly in 2013, 2018 and now and I told you the same," Scindia added.

BJP will win election with full majority

The civil aviation minister also said that the people of the state would make Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win this election with a full majority in order to secure their future, and for development and progress.

Lashing out at Congress, he said, "Kursi ka race sirf Congress ko hai". (Congres is only after power). Earlier on Wednesday, Scindia hit back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the latter remarked on his height and said that she should look in the mirror before teaching a lesson on arrogance.

War of words between Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi

The war of words between Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi started when the Congress leader on Wednesday attacked her former party colleague, saying that the latter is "short in height but is high on arrogance".

The BJP has not projected any chief ministerial face in the state, where polling for the 230-member assembly is currently underway. The Congress government under state party chief Kamal Nath, which came to power after the assembly polls in 2018, collapsed in March 2020 following a revolt by several MLAs loyal to Scindia. It paved the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister, while the rebel MLAs and Scindia joined the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: MP Election: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Kamal Nath, Union Minister Scindia cast their votes | WATCH