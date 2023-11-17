MP Election: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Kamal Nath, Union Minister Scindia cast their votes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L), state Congress chief Kamal Nath (C) and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: Amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath voted in their respective constituencies after polling began on Friday morning. Chief Minister Chouhan is a BJP candidate from Budhni Assembly seat in Sehore district. Before casting the vote, he also offered prayers at a temple in Jait village -- part of his constituency. Later Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and their two sons cast their votes at a polling booth in the same village.

Chouhan urges people to vote for development

Speaking to the media, after casting the vote, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also urged the people to use their votes for the development of the state. "There is only love and blessings for the BJP among people. We work for the betterment of the people of the society... Congress is not going to make it in Madhya Pradesh this time. When Congress was in power, people did not get anything, today everyone stands with BJP," he said.

On being asked about the CM's face, Chouhan said that he is not concerned about it as the party makes a decision on it. "This is not important to me. Our party makes the decision on who has to work where. We don't think about ourselves, our mission is to work for the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh...BJP is going to get the biggest majority in the history," he added.

Kamal Nath hopes 'people to make right choice'

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath, his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law also cast their votes at Shikarpur in the Sausar assembly seat of Chhindwara district, the home turf of the state Congress chief. Nath is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara assembly seat.

Speaking to the media, he said that there is a lot of excitement among the voters in Madhya Pradesh. "I have faith in the people to make the right choice. I trust the public to side with the truth," he said. In a swipe at the incumbent Chief Minister, the Congress leader added, "I am not Shivraj Singh Chouhan and will, hence, not claim that we are winning these many many seats. I will leave that for the people to decide." "The BJP has police, money, and administration at its disposal for a few more hours. Yesterday, I received several phone calls and also a video clip that shows liquor and money being distributed to lure voters," the Congress state chief claimed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia casts his vote

Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior. After casting his vote, he claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state. "I am confident the people of the state will secure their growth and development by giving a full majority to the BJP. I am not giving any numbers but we will form our govt in Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of PM Modi, double engine government will bring prosperity and development in the state..." he told the media.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election

It should be noted here that prominent among those who voted early in the polls also include Home Minister Narottam Mishra, sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Industries Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari and MP’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan. Polling began at 7 am across all 230 constituencies, including 47 reserved for ST and 35 for the SC, in the state, a poll official said. A total of 2,533 candidates, including 2,280 males, 252 females and one third gender person, are in the fray.

