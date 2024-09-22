Snake causes panic aboard Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREEENGRAB Snake causes panic aboard Garib Rath Express

In a bizarre incident, passengers aboard the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express were left in a state of panic after spotting a snake hanging from an iron grip inside one of the coaches. The incident, which occurred near Kasara station in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, was captured on video by a passenger and has since gone viral on social media.

According to the video, the snake was seen hanging from the grip of a side berth in coach number G-17. The sighting caused chaos inside the air-conditioned coach as passengers jumped from their seats and rushed to safer areas, warning others to stay away. One of the passengers managed to capture the moment on video, which quickly spread online.

West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava stated that authorities are currently coordinating with Central Railway officials to verify the details of the sighting. "We are gathering information from officials responsible for the Kasara route," Shrivastava told PTI.

