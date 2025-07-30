Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav reviews flood situation, says 2,900 people rescued so far A flood-like situation has arisen in several districts of the state, and rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the administration.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held a review meeting on the flood situation and public safety measures following heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. The meeting took place at the Home Guard headquarters and was attended by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP).

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that so far 2,900 people have been safely evacuated from the inundated areas, and all possible help is being provided to the districts, and no negligence will be tolerated in the rescue and relief work. He also urged the residents of the state not to panic and to provide their information to the administration, and the government will provide every possible help.

CM asked administration to make proper arrangements

On the flood situation in the state, CM Yadav said, "I, along with the Chief Secretary and DGP, monitored the situation from the State Command Centre. I have also spoken to rescue workers and those who are rescued. These efforts test our administration's courage, as rescue teams risk their safety to save lives during severe flooding. We have also asked district administrations to make proper arrangements of clothing, food, medical treatment, and shelter for the rescued people."

Requested helicopter service facilities from Centre: CM

He said that due to heavy rains in Morena, Damoh, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar, Vidisha, and other districts, about 2900 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and moved to safety. "For those rescued, we will assist with relief efforts, providing food, water, and clothing. This kind of weather is expected to last 2-4 days, so we are alerting everyone in the state," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Madhya Pradesh government has requested helicopter service facilities from the Ministry of Defence via the Indian Government for two districts, which will be available soon. "We have requested helicopter service facilities from the Ministry of Defence via the Indian Government for two districts, which will be available soon. Rescue teams from Lucknow are also working continuously in Ashoknagar," he added.

Army called in to Shivpuri as several people trapped

Meanwhile, several people, including school children, were stranded in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district due to a flood-like situation after heavy rains, prompting the authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief work, officials said on Wednesday.

A flood-like situation has also arisen in Guna district, where a bridge on a culvert caved in. People from several villages in Guna have been asked to move to safer places. Due to heavy rains, Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, and Betul districts were also witnessing a similar situation, and rapid relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the administration, as per the officials.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also spoke to the collectors of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts through video conference late Tuesday night and directed them to immediately provide security, food, pure drinking water, and medical facilities in the affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rain in many districts of the state in the next 24 hours. The IMD has predicted 8 to 9 inches of rain in the next 24 hours in many districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri, and Rajgarh.

