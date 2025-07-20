Bhopal bans use of e‑rickshaws for ferrying schoolchildren over safety concerns District Collector Kaushalendra Singh emphasised that e‑rickshaws are "unsafe vehicles for transporting school children" and ensuring their safety is of "utmost importance".

Bhopal:

The Bhopal district administration has officially banned the use of e‑rickshaws for ferrying schoolchildren, citing safety risks associated with these vehicles, an official order stated on Sunday.

District Collector Kaushalendra Singh emphasised that e‑rickshaws are "unsafe vehicles for transporting school children" and ensuring their safety is of "utmost importance". Consequently, the order declares that transporting students via e‑rickshaws is strictly prohibited and warns that schools violating the directive will face action.

"E-rickshaws are unsafe vehicles for transporting school children. Ensuring the safety of young students is a matter of utmost importance. Therefore, the transportation of schoolchildren via e-rickshaws is prohibited," the order issued by Singh stated.

Unanimous committee decision and expert input

The ban was the outcome of a unanimous decision taken during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, which included input from traffic police, transport experts, and other stakeholders.

The committee highlighted that e‑rickshaws, being lightweight, unstable, and prone to overturning, pose significant danger, especially when ferried with children

Timeline and implementation of ban

The ban officially takes effect from Monday, July 21. District authorities, along with school management and parents, will be counselled to make alternative transportation arrangements before enforcement begins as per media reports.

Enforcement will include school inspections by police teams led by the District Education Officer (DEO), along with support from SDMs and tehsildars. Any school found violating the order will face strict action

Broader traffic issues

Earlier in the week, MP Alok Sharma chaired a high-level meeting with officials, including the District Collector, traffic police, and municipal authorities, to address the worsening traffic conditions in Bhopal.

The session not only backed the e‑rickshaw ban but also reviewed other traffic-related concerns such as left-turn congestion, flood-prone roads, and management of electric poles and transformers on main roads.

(With PTI inputs)