'Ladli Behna Yojana' beneficiaries to receive Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 2,500, announces MP CM Mohan Yadav Mohan Yadav on Saturday arrived at Raigaon Assembly constituency in Satna district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 222 development projects worth Rs 93.47 crore.

Satna:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will now receive Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 2,500. Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said that the amount will be increased in phases, and the beneficiaries will get Rs 3,000 per month by 2028.

"All the sisters of the state are our pride, and we will leave no stone unturned to maintain their honour and dignity," said Yadav, while adding that the state government will increase the monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 per month till Bhai Dooj.

"For the empowerment of women and daughters, self-help groups are being operated, and reservations are being provided in jobs, local urban bodies, and panchayats," he noted.

Mohan Yadav inaugurates multiple projects in Satna district

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday arrived at Raigaon Assembly constituency in Satna district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 222 development projects worth Rs 93.47 crore. He was accompanied by state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Raigaon MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratima Bagri, Satna MP Ganesh Singh and other officials.

In Satna, Mohan Yadav hails PM Modi

During his visit to Satna district, Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is committed to providing 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament and state legislatures. Recounting the steps taken by the central as well as the state government for the welfare of women, Yadav said permanent houses and household gas connections are being provided to all families.

He said proper education facilities are also being provided to women to ensure that they can become doctors and engineers. "The state government is also offering special support to women working in industries," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.